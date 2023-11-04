For more than eight years, Scarborough school board members and facility managers have informed the public concerning the conditions in the three K-2 schools, and the overcrowding at the middle school.
The current building committee and school administrators have done some extensive data development and outreach to the community regarding their recommendation for a new K-3 building. It is the most economically feasible solution, particularly since the town has, over the last several decades, managed growth and continued to diversify its commercial base, making it possible to build a new school while maintaining a very reasonable and responsible low impact on town tax increases.
I urge residents to review the significant data on the school’s website, take the time to vote and vote in favor of the new K-3 school building.
Donna Beeley
Scarborough
