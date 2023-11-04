Shout out to the town of Windham for the portable sign at Route 302 and River Road announcing absentee ballots are available and to call to get one.

Why don’t we see public service announcements on TV like this? It’s so easy to vote absentee and not have to physically get to a polling place during a particular 12-hour window. TV PSAs, in the three to four weeks before elections, could help spread the word that everyone in the state of Maine can legally vote this way until three business days before the election, reminding busy voters of their civic duty.

What higher goal is there for PSAs than promoting the foundation of our democracy?

Patty Bruce

Westbrook

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: