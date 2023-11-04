Bill McKibben, arguably one of the most forceful and articulate climate voices of our time, came to Maine recently to offer his considerable support to the Pine Tree Power initiative. McKibben’s message was passionate, engaging and clear, as always. Our most vital interest as a species is to reduce the activities that produce climate warming pollutants in our thin layer of atmosphere. Through the democratic process, here in Maine, we actually have power to influence that outcome.

Bill asserted that our ballot Question 3 has the greatest possibility, of anything happening anywhere in our country today, to move us closer to more livable climate outcomes. I was reminded of our state motto, Dirigo. “I lead.”

Let’s remember that Mainers are resilient, independent, practical people, and we are connected to the Earth. Don’t let a media barrage of fear tactics distract from what’s truly important – a livable climate.

Allice Haidden

Portland

