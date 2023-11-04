Unanswered questions are the primary characteristics of Question 3 (the Pine Tree Power referendum) on the Nov. 7 ballot. I’ve had the honor of serving Portland as its mayor, a city councilor and member of the Maine Legislature. A critical part of those jobs is asking questions and getting answers from proponents about their proposed new laws, particularly on complex initiatives.

Regardless of our individual views of the utilities, we cannot learn what Pine Tree Power will cost, nor how many years it will take to determine the price. We’ve seen nothing documenting the impact it would have on our utility bills, on reliability or, importantly, on the clean-energy progress Maine is making. No one really knows what would happen if it were to pass.

If proponents cannot or will not provide this information, a “no” vote is the right choice.

David Brenerman

Gorham

