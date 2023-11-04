Question 3 would authorize the hostile takeover of CMP and Versant Power companies and remove the professionals who are qualified to manage and maintain our electric grid and keep our lights on.

With Pine Tree Power, we would be left with unqualified elected officials, with unknown agendas, in charge of Maine’s most critical infrastructure: our electric grid. They would then likely hire an out-of-state, for-profit company to operate Maine’s grid. The result would cost billions and cause chaos and uncertainty for Maine’s citizens and its businesses.

That’s why tourism and hospitality leaders across Maine are voting “no” on Question 3. Both Hospitality Maine and the Maine Tourism Association are working to stop this government takeover of Maine’s private utilities. I am voting “no” on Question 3 because Pine Tree Power is too expensive for Maine and would create risks that no Maine business or citizen should have to face.

Steve DiMillo

Portland

