A Saco woman was hit and killed while crossing the street in a crosswalk, according to police.

Li Z. Wu, 73, was hit by a Jeep Cherokee at 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 1 as she crossed Bradley Street near the intersection with Spring Street. She was taken to Maine Medical Center, where she died that night, Saco Police Deputy Chief Corey Huntress said Monday.

The initial investigation showed that Michael T. Provencher, 44, of Waterboro was making a left turn from Spring Street onto Bradley Street when he hit Wu.

Huntress said the investigation into the crash is ongoing. After the reconstruction is complete, investigators will determine what, if any, charges would be appropriate, he said.

Wu— called Ms. Li by her neighbors — was known in the area for walking around the city with a shopping cart to collect cans and bottles.

In February 2022, she was injured in a crash that was initially reported as a hit-and-run. Huntress said an investigation found that she had fallen in the street and was hit by a car.

