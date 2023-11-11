Police have located a vehicle stolen at gunpoint Friday in Portland and detained seven juveniles in connection with the crime, according to the Portland Police Department.

Several of the juveniles were issued summonses for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. More charges will be forthcoming, police said in a statement Saturday morning.

The carjacking was reported just before 5 p.m., when the vehicle owner, a 75-year-old man, said he was dropping his wife off for an errand at the Northgate Shopping Plaza on Auburn Street. He temporarily parked in the fire lane as he waited for his wife to return from a store. A man then allegedly entered his vehicle, sat in the passenger’s seat and pointed a gun at him.

The car owner quickly exited, and the suspect drove away.

The vehicle, a 2016 gray Toyota Highlander located by Portland and South Portland police, and other items of significance will be processed as evidence as the investigation continues, police said.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Police searching for stolen vehicle, suspect after carjacking in Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: