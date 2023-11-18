The search for a missing lobsterman was suspended Friday night after multiple agencies searched more than 700 square nautical miles, the U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday.

The man was identified as Scott Cluff, who went missing Thursday while fishing off Kennebunkport, according to the Coast Guard Sector Northern New England.

He has not been found, Coast Guard Lt. Com. Ryan Koroknay said Saturday.

“Suspending a search for a family’s loved one is one of the hardest decisions I must make,” Coast Guard Capt. Amy Florentino said. “My deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends during this difficult time.”

Related Coast Guard searching for missing lobsterman near Kennebunkport

Cluff, 64, and his 12-foot skiff never made it back from hauling traps between Walker’s Point and Cape Porpoise, the Coast Guard and other agencies learned around 6:40 p.m. Thursday.

The Coast Guard launched a 47-foot lifeboat from Station Portsmouth Harbor to lead the search. A plane and helicopter scanned the water above, while the Maine Marine Patrol, the Kennebunk Police Department, York County and the Cape Porpoise Harbormaster, as well as civilians, helped with the search effort. Florentino said the teamwork and professionalism shown by the agencies and community “was tremendous.”

Early Friday, crews found the lobsterman’s skiff overturned on the rocks at Walker’s Point, and debris, including a plastic tote, a lifejacket and a boot were found along the shoreline.

All indications lead to a scenario in which the fisherman entered the water, the Coast Guard said.

During a news conference Friday, Coast Guard officials said they believed the lobsterman was near the shoreline when he went missing and was not wearing a wetsuit. It was unclear whether he was wearing a life jacket, officials said.

Related Headlines Coast Guard searching for missing lobsterman near Kennebunkport

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous