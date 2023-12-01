FAIRFIELD —Authorities on Friday said the death of a man earlier this week has been ruled a homicide and an arrest has been made in connection with the killing.

Edwin Weeks, 62, of Fairfield, was found dead at 247 A Main Street in Fairfield by a friend on Tuesday, Nov. 28, according to a statement from Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta completed an autopsy on Weeks and determined the cause of death was sharp force trauma, according to Moss’ statement. Maine State Police are still investigating the case.

Later Tuesday night, Moss said detectives attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Raheem Shamar Goodwin, 22, of Benton, who had been deemed a person of interest in the case. Goodwin, traveling on U.S. Route 2 toward Canaan, then drove his car off the road in an attempt to elude officers before barricading himself inside and lighting the interior of the vehicle on fire, Moss’ release said.

Goodwin was arrested shortly after setting the vehicle alight and was booked at the Somerset County Jail in East Madison on Wednesday.

The release from the Department of Public Safety noted that “Goodwin and Weeks were familiar with each other,” but did not clarify their connection beyond that.

Contacted for comment Friday, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike Mitchell said he had no additional details and that the case is being entirely handled by Maine State Police. Moss declined to comment further beyond the details issued in the press release.

Goodwin was previously arrested in June 2020 on charges of burglarizing a marijuana dispensary in the town of Rome. State troopers said at the time a second attempted burglary occurred at a dispensary in Belgrade.

Goodwin, who was 19 at the time, was arrested along with 19-year-old Scott Gordon. Both were charged with burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, and criminal mischief before being booked at the Kennebec County Jail with bail set at $8,000 each.

The Fairfield killing comes amid a surge of unrelated homicides and accidental deaths across the state, making November one of the most violent months in Maine’s history. An analysis of statewide data showed that 2023 has been on pace to be the state’s deadliest year since 1989, even before counting the 18 people killed in the Lewiston mass shootings.

This story will be updated.

