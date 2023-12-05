Police have identified the three people killed in last week’s wrong-way crash on the Maine Turnpike in Portland.

Brandon Crawford-Adams, 23, of Old Orchard Beach, was driving a 2018 Honda Civic, south in the northbound lanes “at a high rate of speed” at around 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 29, according to a Maine State Police spokesperson.

Crawford-Adams first hit a pickup truck but caused little damage and continued moving south. Soon after, he crashed head-on into a Toyota Rav4 driven by Alpha Anastacio, 33, of Portland. The collision caused both vehicles to burst into flames, killing both drivers.

Crawford-Adams’ passenger, Julia Chapdelaine, 22, of Dudley, Massachusetts, was also killed.

All three individuals were dead when emergency responders arrived at the crash site near mile marker 45, according to police. The turnpike was closed north of Exit 45 for about two hours.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash, police said Tuesday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had to use DNA testing to confirm the identities, state police said last week, delaying the identification process.

