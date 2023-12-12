The man who was shot Dec. 1 in Sanford by a food truck owner was arrested Monday after he was released from the hospital.

Ashe “Scott” Schaffer, 29, was charged with felony criminal threatening and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. He was arrested by detectives at Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he had been treated for a gunshot wound in his leg, according to Maj. Matthew Gagne.

Police responded to the corner of Main and Lebanon streets, where witnesses said a man had been walking in the roadway, yelling at vehicles and carrying a knife, just before 4 p.m. on Dec. 1.

David Poto, who runs Addy’s food truck with his family, told the Press Herald last week that he shot Schaffer in self-defense. Poto said Schaffer, whom he did not know, was waving a knife at cars and pedestrians while shouting incoherently.

When Schaffer was within lunging distance, Poto aimed the gun at his legs and fired. He said his goal was to stop the man, but not kill him.

Gagne said there are currently no charges pending against Poto.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: