AUGUSTA — A nonprofit group led by former state Sen. Bill Diamond is calling for reforms to the state’s child welfare system by providing more support for caseworkers and foster families and no longer prioritizing family reunification when parents are not following plans to keep their children safe from neglect or abuse.

The 35-page report, “Unsupported: Key Lessons for Improving Maine’s Child Welfare System by Supporting all Stakeholders,” is the result of listening sessions conducted all over the state with front-line workers and others with direct experience in the system.

The recommendations from Diamond’s group, called Walk a Mile in Their Shoes, come as lawmakers are looking for ways improve a system that critics say fails to protect children from neglect and abuse by failing to address rapid staff turnover that is fueled by poor management, high caseloads, forced overtime and a lack of substance abuse and mental health services for struggling parents and children.

Lawmakers have been conducting in-depth reviews of four cases involving children who were known to the department and who died within weeks of each other in 2021. It follows a similar review conducted after two high-profile child deaths in 2018.

Despite investments that have added more caseworker positions over the year, the Office of Child and Family Service’s own reporting to the federal government has noted a decline in performance, with the state failing to prevent repeated maltreatment of children.

The department’s most recent report, released in September, showed the rate for repeated maltreatment has grown steadily in recent years, from 15.4% in fiscal year 2018-19 and 16.8% in fiscal year 2019-20. Maine’s rate of 19.6% is now twice the national average of 9.7%.

Caseworkers have been telling lawmakers that high caseloads, forced overtime and a lack of administrative support when filing reports and assembling documents makes it impossible to properly investigate cases of alleged abuse and neglect.

And they say a new case management program, called Katahdin, screens in too many calls for investigation, making it more difficult to identify the most dangerous situations.

Experienced caseworkers are leaving because of burnout and new caseworkers cite a lack of adequate training and mentoring on issues ranging from basic child care to dealing mental health and substance as reasons for leaving.

Walk a Mile in their Shoes, which has an advisory board that includes former Gov. John Baldacci, former Attorney General Michael Carpenter and former DHHS Commissioner Michael Petit, recommends adopting a team approach to casework.

Caseworkers are now responsible for all of their own paperwork and collecting evidence for court cases, despite having no legal training. They are responsible for referring parents and children to community services so they can maintain – or regain – custody of their children.

Those duties, in addition to supervising children in hotels and emergency rooms and transporting children to appoints, leaves little time for social work and following up with parents to ensure they are genuinely engaged in making changes to protect their children.

The group suggests hiring more – and increasing the pay of – case aids to help with clerical work and obtain medical, educational and other records. They also recommended providing clinical support to help evaluate and address medical, dental health and mental health needs of children in state custody.

The group also recommends the state take a harder line with parents who are not trying to address their issues. The group says they support reunification efforts, but only when it is safe for the child.

“DHHS appears to place an excessive focus on reunifying children with their biological families, an ideology that can come at the expense of the child,” the group said. “It appears that DHHS often overlooks parental shortcomings and histories to continue pursuing reunification as the primary goal.”

The group also recommends forming a nonprofit advocacy organization for foster families, so they can express their concerns and advocate for foster children without fear of retaliation by the state. They are also recommending that kinship placements – where a child is removed from their biological parents and placed with a relative – should be subject to the same standards and undergo the same scrutiny as licensed foster families.

