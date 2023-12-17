The Press Herald Toy Fund has been here to help struggling parents since 1949.

It’s also helped a lot of grandparents over the years.

HOW TO HELP To make a donation online or apply for assistance, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund. Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106. Names of donors are published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

And, based on the letters seeking help this year, there are a lot of grandparents out there who have found themselves caring for young children once again and feeling overwhelmed at the holidays.

“Me and my husband have had full guardianship of our two grandchildren for about 6 years now,” wrote one grandmother whose retirement got put on hold to help her family.

“It has been pretty rough but we get by. This past year, we found out that my husband has kidney disease, so it’s been hard on us. He lost his job over it.”

Another woman wrote to the Toy Fund that her husband is on disability and she can’t work because she is caring for her young grandchildren as their mother struggles with addiction.

Yet another woman who is nearing retirement age wrote that she is in financial trouble as she takes on parenthood for a second time.

“I had to give up my full time job because we started fostering our three grandchildren.”

And a woman from southern Maine wrote that her grandchildren moved in because their mother is seriously ill.

“I’m a disabled grandmother and live on a fixed income. I have had financial struggles this year and cannot afford to get gifts. My grandson’s mom has a rare form of cancer and he has been through a lot this year with his mom’s illness,” she wrote.

For more than 70 years, newspaper readers have made sure grandparents like these can provide holiday gifts to their grandchildren.

TOTAL TO DATE: $134,579.95

