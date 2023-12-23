As linemen continued to work restoring electricity in bitter cold Saturday, the number of homes without power declined to just under 12,000 statewide.

Early Saturday 6,212 Central Maine Power customers and 5,718 Versant Power customers were without power, a dramatic reduction after Monday’s powerful rain and wind storm left nearly 500,000 customers in the dark.

CMP reported Saturday morning that 98 percentage of outages have been restored. Most of the remaining outages were in Kennebec County with 3,996 homes without power, an area hit hard with heavy rain and flooding.

In Kennebec County, Litchfield still reports 589 outages out of a total of 2,285 customers; China, 517 outages out of 2,743 customers; and Wayne, 224 outages out of 971 customers. CMP is estimating the bulk of those homes will have power by 10 p.m. Saturday.

In Cumberland County, 62 homes were without power Saturday morning. In Standish, 45 homes remained without power; CMP has estimated that electricity will be restored around noon.

CMP spokesman Jonathan Breed said Friday he expects all CMP customers will have power by Saturday night.

