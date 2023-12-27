WINDHAM – Richard F. Gouzie, 70, of Windham passed away Saturday December 23, 2023 at Maine Medical Center with his family by his side.

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Rick Gouzie, a beloved husband, father, Pepere, and cherished member of our community. Rick departed this world on Saturday, December 23, 2023 leaving behind a legacy of love, warmth, and countless cherished memories. Rick Gouzie, born on April 18, 1953, in Westbrook to Alphonse and Germaine (St. Cyr) Gouzie. A proud son, graduate of Westbrook High School. Rick served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force for four years.

Upon completing his military service, Rick returned to Maine and pursued a career in plumbing. Forging a path in his chosen field, he began working as a plumber until 1980 when he commenced his tenure at SD Warren. There, he served as a skilled pipefitter and also the role of a part-time local plumbing inspector for the City of Westbrook.

In 2000, Rick was sworn in as the Westbrook Code Enforcement Officer, a position he held until his well-deserved retirement in 2018. Throughout his career, Rick’s dedication and commitment were evident, leaving an indelible mark on both the industrial and municipal landscapes.

A true union man, Rick was unwavering in his support for workers’ rights. He served as the shop steward for SD Warren IAM Local 2287, demonstrating his passion for the well-being of his colleagues. Rick furthered his knowledge and advocacy by attending the William W. Winpisinger Education and Technology Center in Placid Harbor, MD.

Beyond his industrial role, Rick served as the chief shop steward for the City of Westbrook Teamsters Local 340, showcasing his commitment to fostering a fair and just work environment for all.

Rick will be remembered not only for his professional achievements but also for the kindness, camaraderie, and dedication he brought to every aspect of his life. His legacy as a devoted family man and skilled professional will endure in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Rick found immense joy in life’s simple pleasures, and his enthusiasm for traveling with his wife and family was evident in the countless adventures they shared. Whether it was working diligently around the yard and house or reveling in the joys of a well-played round of golf, Rick embraced each moment with a genuine zest for life.

Above all, Rick treasured the time spent with his granddaughters, considering them the absolute best part of his life. His face would light up with pure joy whenever he was in their company, and the love he showered upon them will forever be etched in their hearts.

An avid golfer, Rick found solace and camaraderie on the green, creating lasting memories with friends and family.

Rick’s impact extended far beyond his immediate family, reaching into the hearts of friends and the wider Westbrook community. Known for his friendly demeanor, generous spirit, and willingness to lend a helping hand, Rick leaves a void that will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

As we mourn the loss of Rick, let us also celebrate the vibrant life he lived, the love he shared, and the indelible mark he left on our hearts. Though he may no longer be with us in person, the memories of his laughter, warmth, and kindness will live on, ensuring that he is never truly forgotten.

Members of his family include his wife and best friend of 47 years, Shannon Gouzie of Windham; his sister Elaine Dellinger & husband Ed Dellinger of TN; his son Kevin Gouzie and his significant other, Ashley Small of New Gloucester; his daughter Brenda Gouzie and her fiancée Harold Erickson of Windham; 2 extremely loved Granddaughters, Cassidy Gouzie & Braelyn Gouzie. 3 Bonus grandsons, Gunner Collins, Andrew Erickson and Alex Erickson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

﻿Visiting hours will be Friday December 29, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home, 35 Church St., Westbrook.

﻿A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday December 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Parish St. Hyacinth Church 268 Brown St., Westbrook.

﻿To express condolences or to participate in Rick’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

In lieu of flowers please join us for a toast and celebration of Ricks life at Stockhouse Station, Westbrook, ME.