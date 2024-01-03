Comedy

Friday 1/5

Ben Chadwick and Friends: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

“Comedy In The Cavern”: 8-10 p.m., Free Street, 77 Free St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. freestreetportland.com

Saturday 1/6

An Evening of Local Comedy: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Matt’s Pat’s Comedy Night: 8 p.m., Pat’s Pizza, 791 Route 1, Yarmouth. $15 advance, $20 at door. mattspats.eventbrite.com

Friday 1/12

Ray Harrington: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Friday 1/5

“Miraculous Bodies”: Opening reception, 5-8 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Free. Exhibiting through Jan. 28. mayostreetarts.org

Through 1/7

“Seeking Light: Plants from Shoreline to Canopy”: Noon to 5 p.m., Thursday-Sunday, UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. une.edu

Thursday 1/11-Wednesday 2/14

“the House support itself”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays, Fort Andross Mill, 14 Maine St., Brunswick. lightsoutgallery.org

Through 1/13

“The Littles”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 1/28

“Ringing in the New Year”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays-Sundays, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 1/31

“Art of Penobscot Bay”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, Thos. Moser, 149 Main St., Freeport. thosmoser.com

“Traditional painting genres in photography”: Holiday exhibition, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 2/2

“Long Dreams”: Jeane Cohen, Peter Burns and Valerie Hegarty, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Sunday 1/7

“Smoke Sauna Sisterhood” (2023): Estonian with English subtitles, 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. 18-plus. space538.org

Monday 1/8

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1:30 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org

Wednesday 1/10

“Orlando, My Political Biography” (2023): English and French with English subtitles, 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

“All About Eve” (1950): 9:30 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org

Thursday 1/11

“High Fidelity” (2000) and talk with John Cusack: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $55-$65. statetheatreportland.com

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Sunday 1/7

Diane Walsh: 2 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $29, $12 children and students. porttix.com

The Brother Brothers; Bradley Copper Kettle: 5 p.m., Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. oxbowbeer.com

Wednesday 1/10

“Music Inspired by Elsewhere”: George Lopez and Guli Mahamuti, 1 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., Brunswick. Free. midcoastseniorcollege.org

The Zoot Jumpers: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. mayostreetarts.org

Friday 1/12

Spafford; Rigometrics: 7 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $20. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Snaex: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $10 advance, $13 at door. mayostreetarts.org

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Saturday 1/6

“The Snowflake Man”: 2 and 5 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door, $10 under 13. mayostreetarts.org

Thursday 1/11

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood”: 6 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $33.50-$96. porttix.com

Friday 1/12 & Saturday 1/13

“Come From Away”: 8 p.m. ASL performance Friday, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $110-$125. porttix.com

Friday 1/12-Sunday 1/14

“A Bright Room in a Dark Place”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $18. chocolatechurcharts.org

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me

Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

