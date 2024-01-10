Hires, promotions, appointments

Piper Shores’ Chief Nursing Officer Peter Sullivan has been appointed by Gov. Janet Mills to the Maine Board of Nurses. He joined Piper Shores in July with 28 years of experience in fields including acute care, long-term care, home care and health care administration.

Sebago Technics promoted several members in its Survey-Geomatics Team: Nick Elliston was promoted to director, survey-geomatics services. He joined Titcomb Associates 13 years ago before the company was acquired by Sebago Technics. Jediah Scott was promoted to professional land surveyor/project surveyor, with over nine years of experience. Michael Celeste was promoted to virtual design and constructions field service lead. He has a background in architecture. Brian Cook and Oscar Keydel have been promoted to survey-geomatics field team leads at the South Portland office.

Rachael Billings has joined the asset management group at Norway Savings Bank as vice president, senior trust officer. She is a certified trust and fiduciary adviser and a member of the Maine Estate Planning Council.

Emily Ham Guerette of Gorham joined Fontaine Family real estate agency at the Scarborough office.

Giving back

Gorham Savings Bank has donated $200,000 to Avesta Housing to be distributed over multiple years. The donation aims to improve access to support services and help add sustainable building designs.

Open for business

Barry Somes of Yarmouth has opened the Swan Travel Network, an authorized agent for Four Hundred by Design planning vacations to resorts and private residences.

