WINDHAM – “Augie” passed peacefully Jan. 13, 2024, in hospice. Surviving him, Ingrid, his wife of 63 years, daughters, Dawn and Robin Sardinha, grandchildren, Terin Damron and life partner Rebecca McCarty of Gorham, Hannah, Autumn, Rebecca and Daniel Damron all of Windham.

You are invited to join his family and friends at a “come as you are” celebration of life Saturday January 27, from 10-noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 755 River Road, Windham.

