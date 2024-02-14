An Androscoggin County Sheriff’s deputy was shot Wednesday morning in Minot.

Deputies responded at about 4 a.m. to a complaint about a disturbance at a home at 1089 Woodman Hill Road, according to a statement from Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer for Maine Department of Public Safety. One of the deputies was shot in the leg by a male suspect during an altercation, according the statement.

The unidentified deputy was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. The deputy is expected to undergo surgery and survive, according to the statement.

A fire also was started at the Woodman Hill Road home, and several area fire departments responded.

An unidentified suspect is in custody, and Moss writes there is no threat to the public.

State Police and Office of the Fire Marshal investigators are collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: