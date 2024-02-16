U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-2nd District, is part of a bipartisan group of House members trying to forge a deal to secure the southern border and provide military assistance to Ukraine.

A more ambitious package of border reforms and foreign assistance failed in the U.S. Senate last week after months of bipartisan negotiation. It got only four Republican votes, including U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, after former Pres. Trump called on the party to oppose the bill to boost is chances in the fall election. Republican House leaders said they would not take up the Senate’s bill.

Golden told reporters Friday morning that his bill, which has five Democratic and five Republican cosponsors, is intended break through opposition from around leaders of both parties in the House by narrowing the scope of the original bill and reducing the amount of foreign aid.

“This bill seeks to open up a new bipartisan conversation,” Golden said. “It’s five Democrats and five Republicans — many of us with a long history here of working together and being the types of members of congress willing to set aside politics (and) defy our own leadership in order to create space for things to get done.”

Golden said he hopes that a simpler approach will make it attractive to enough lawmakers on each side of the aisle for them to force a floor debate and vote that would allow for amendments, which could result in additional measures being added, such as humanitarian aid and faster work authorization for asylum seekers.

Golden believes thinks there are enough lawmakers on both sides of aisle to overcome Trump’s opposition to any deal that may politically benefit Biden this fall.

“I think there are a lot of people in the Congress — Democrats and Republicans alike — who don’t think it’s in the best interest of the United States to wait close to a year to address the issues at our southern border,” he said. “I think it’s safe to say that most Americans would like Congress to do something today to stop the massive flow of people crossing the border illegally.”

The bill would authorize the Biden administration to close the border when deemed necessary and provide border patrol with the ability to expel migrants without a hearing or review — a power granted under the Trump administration during the COVID-19 pandemic. Golden said his bill seeks to extend that authority to cases not involving a public health emergency.

The bill would also restore the so-called Remain in Mexico policy, which requires migrants who pass a credible fear screening to remain in Mexico until their asylum hearing.

It also provides $48 billion in military aid to Ukraine, which Golden, a former U.S. Marine, said is on the verge of a “complete battlefield collapse” as they continue their two year fight to repel Russia’s invasion.

This story will be updated.

