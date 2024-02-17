One person was injured in a home garage fire in Gray on Friday.

Just after 1:30 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a report of smoke coming from a garage at 19 Libby Hill Road. Gray fire crews arrived as the blaze was beginning to reach the breezeway leading to the ranch home, Gray Fire Chief Kurt Elkanich said. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, saving the home.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause, which appears to have been electrical, according to the fire department. The home had working smoke detectors.

First responders from Windham, New Gloucester, Raymond, Poland, North Yarmouth and Cumberland also assisted.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: