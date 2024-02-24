WINDHAM – Janet Lyda Stover, of Windham, passed away peacefully on Feb. 21, 2024, at the age of 91. Born on April 27, 1932, in Portland, Janet dedicated her life to the care and well-being of others.

﻿Throughout her distinguished nursing career, Janet’s compassion took her across the globe, where she provided care and comfort to those in need as well as played tourist in 16 different countries. Her work was not only a profession but a calling that she fulfilled with unwavering dedication. Even in her retirement, she continued to serve her community at the Windham Public Library, sharing her love of literature and knowledge with patrons of all ages.

﻿Janet was a devout member of the Allen Avenue Unitarian Universalist Church, where she actively engaged in church activities and supported numerous charitable causes. Her commitment to her faith and community was a testament to her generous and loving spirit.

﻿She leaves behind her brother, David Stover and his wife Glenice, niece Crystal Stover and children Amber Butterfield and Dillion Partridge, niece Bonnie Salerno and husband Dave, niece Brenda Jordan and husband Jim and nephew Wayne A Stover; and many friends who will dearly miss her warmth and kindness. Janet was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Ruth Stover, and her brother Donald R Stover and sister-in-law Ruth.

﻿A graduate of Deering High School, Westbrook College, New England Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing, Boston University and Simmons College, Janet’s pursuit of knowledge and excellence was evident throughout her life. Her legacy as a caregiver, mentor, and friend will continue to inspire those who knew her.

﻿Janet’s grace and benevolence will forever be remembered, and she will be laid to rest with the respect and dignity that she so richly deserves.

﻿Per her request there will be a private graveside service will be held in the spring. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, Feb 28 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Allen Avenue Unitarian Universalist Church in Portland. To express condolences, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Janet’s memory to the Allen Avenue

Unitarian Universalist Church, honoring her life of service and devotion

