Supporters filed into the Portland Elks Lodge on Sunday night to attend a campaign rally for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley just two days before Super Tuesday, which political observers believe could be her last stand against former President Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.

In a sit-down interview with the Press Herald, Haley touched on a wide range of topics, including immigration, homelessness, housing and how long her campaign can last without a primary win.

Haley said she blames both Trump and Biden for the increase in the national debt, growth of government and surge in illegal immigration. She said Trump has made the Republican Party about himself, rather than Republican ideals, and that the party has only lost statewide elections since Trump has been the leader.

“Everything he touches we lose,” Haley told the Press Herald. “How many more things do we have to lose before we realize that maybe Donald Trump is the problem?”

Among the rally attendees Sunday was Tony Rogers, a 66-year-old Republican from South Portland, who said he doesn’t plan to support Trump in November.

“I need to hear about less government,” Roger said. “I need to hear how she’s going to put American first.”

Lorraine Gallagher, a 68-year-old Republican from Standish, attended the rally with her husband, Dennis, a 74-year-old Democrat who is supporting Biden. Lorriane Gallagher is an enthusiastic supporter of Haley, who she described as “intelligent, inspiring and vivacious.”

“I really dislike Donald Trump as a woman and businesswoman,” Gallagher said. “I don’t like Biden either.”

Haley, a former United Nations ambassador, is the last remaining major challenger to Trump, who has cleared the field of 13 other challengers, despite being found guilty of business fraud in New York and facing ongoing criminal charges concerning efforts to overturn the 2020 elections results and hush money payments to an adult film star.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, recently announced that she is backing Haley, after saying she would not support either Trump or Biden this fall.

“I voted for Nikki Haley in the Maine primary,” Collins said in a statement. “Her experience as a successful Governor and as a strong representative of our country as ambassador to the United Nations makes her extremely well-qualified to serve as our first female president. She has the energy, intellect, and temperament that we need to lead our country in these very tumultuous times.”

Collins did not attend Haley’s rally on Sunday. But the Haley campaign touted Collins’ support in a text message to supporters ahead of the event.

Trump’s campaign, meanwhile, is focusing on the general election against Biden.

“Republican voters have delivered resounding wins for President Trump in every single primary contest and this race is over,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said after Haley unveiled her campaign team and endorsements in Maine on Tuesday. “Our focus is now on Joe Biden and the general election.”

Two recent polls show Trump with a commanding lead over Haley in Maine, with a majority of likely Republican primary voters saying they’re enthusiastic about his candidacy.

The Maine Republican Party has firmly backed Trump throughout the primaries. Neither party Chair Joel Stetkis nor Executive Director Jason Savage responded to questions sent by email Sunday about Haley’s campaign appearance in Maine.

It’s unclear how many resources Haley’s campaign is devoting to Maine. A spokesperson said the campaign has made a seven-figure ad buy in the 16 states voting Tuesday but would not say how much of that was targeted at Maine. Public records for Maine’s network stations indicate ad buys in late January, likely for the New Hampshire primary, but nothing since then.

This is the first year that unenrolled voters can participate in a presidential primary in Maine without registering with a political party, which could present an opportunity for Haley, though it’s unlikely to lead to a crush of last-minute support in a state that is less familiar with her candidacy.

As of Friday, more 5,000 unenrolled Maine voters had requested absentee ballots, but the Secretary of State’s Office hasn’t provided information about how many have participated in the Republican primary.

So far, Democrats have requested the most absentee ballots, with more than 19,000, compared to nearly 11,600 for Republicans.

Haley has positioned herself as a true fiscal conservative, blaming Trump and Biden for the nation’s rising debt. She’s also arguing that she would be a stronger general election candidate.

According to polling averages from RealClearPolitics, Haley holds a 5.1 percentage point lead over Biden in a head-to-head matchup, compared to Trump’s 2.3 percentage point lead, as of Sunday morning.

Haley’s weekend swing through New England also included stops in Massachusetts and Vermont. Her campaign will travel to Texas on Monday.

