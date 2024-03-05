Mainers head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the 2024 presidential primary, which for the first time is open to unenrolled voters.

Most of the attention will be on the Republican primary between former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who made a brief campaign stop in Portland on Sunday and notched her first win last weekend by taking the Washington, D.C., primary. The three other candidates appearing on the Republican ballot have suspended their campaigns.

Trump has dominated the early primary states. He received a victory of a different sort on Monday, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states do not have the authority to exclude him from their ballots under a little-use anti-insurrection clause in the U.S. Constitution over his involvement in the Jan. 6 riots.

Although the decision pertained to a case out of Colorado, it prompted Secretary of State Shenna Bellows to withdraw her ruling that Trump was ineligible.

On the Democrats’ presidential primary ballot, President Biden is facing off with U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota. There is one declared write-in candidate, Stephen Lyons of Maryland, according to the Maine secretary of state’s office.

And some South Portland voters will also cast ballots to fill a seat in the state House of Representatives that became vacant when Lois Galgay Reckitt died last fall.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said she is expecting low voter turnout Tuesday based on the fact that less than 5% of voters have requested absentee ballots, which she said was “surprisingly low.”

“I’m hoping to break 20%, but turnout could be lower than we have seen in a long time,” Bellows said. “That could be because a consensus is emerging about leading candidates.”

Maine’s primary is one of 16 Super Tuesday contests across the country, which political observers predict will solidify a November general election rematch between Trump and Biden.

Unenrolled voters can participate in the Republican or Democratic primaries without registering as a party member under the state’s new semi-open primary system. In previous primaries, only party members could cast votes. Unenrolled voters will be able to choose a Republican or Democratic primary ballot, but not both.

Bellows said the political parties will know which ballot an unenrolled voter chooses, but will not have access to which candidate that voter selected.

Bellows said voters who may have accidentally enrolled in a political party, including the newly certified No Labels Party, will not be able to unenroll in time for Tuesday’s vote but will be able to do so ahead of the June primaries. She acknowledge that some voters may get upset, if they were planning to vote in a certain primary, only to find out they can’t. Some voters have said they did not know they were changing their party enrollment when signing a petition to support formation of the No Labels Party.

“We encourage people to be kind and respectful to the clerks,” Bellows said. “They implement the law – they don’t make the law.”

The Green Independent, Libertarian and No Labels Parties did not choose to hold presidential primaries.

Same-day voter registration will be available at the polls. Voters will need to provide proof of identity and residency to register.

As of Friday afternoon, about 35,660 absentee ballots had been requested and about 25,890 had been returned.

Democrats had requested more than 19,000, Republicans had requested nearly 11,600 and unenrolled voters had requested more than 5,000, though it’s unclear which party’s primary ballot they requested.

Ranked-choice voting will be used to determine the winner of any race in which a candidate fails to receive at least 50% on the first round of voting.

