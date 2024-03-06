BRUNSWICK – Constance C. Boardman, 90, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2024, at her home with family by her side.

Connie was born on Sept. 9, 1933 in Bath, the only child of Horatio and Marguerite Carlisle. She lived in West Somerville, Mass. until she was 9 years old. Her family moved back to Bath and she attended Bath schools and graduated with honors from Morse High School in 1951. She was Mohiba Queen her senior year.

She then attended Pelletier School of Beauty Culture in Lewiston. She graduated as valedictorian of the class in 1952. She practiced hair dressing in Warner Robins, Ga. where her husband was stationed with the U.S. Air Force.

In 1962 she married Lawrence J. Boardman, he died in 1979.

She was a stay at home mom until their daughters entered college. She then went to work at Bath Iron Works. She worked there 20 years, retiring in 1996 as Chief Technical Clerk in the Engineering Division.

Connie enjoyed cribbage, line dancing and playing bocce. She was a sports fan and loved to follow her grandson’s basketball, baseball and football games when playing or coaching. She also followed the Boston teams.

She was a member of All Saints Parish, The Bath Area Senior Citizens, The BIW Woman’s Association & the Bath High School Alumni Association (She received the Morse Rocking Chair on her 60th reunion).

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her son-in-law, Daniel C. Reed; and her sister-in-law, Mary B. Titcomb.

She is survived by her family, Nancy and John Darling, Cindy Reed; her grandchildren Heather Reed, Regan Reed and her wife Jen, Joshua Darling and Jason Darling and his wife Julia; and great-grandchildren Margaret, Emma and John.

Visiting will be held on Monday, March 11 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the David E. Desmond and Son Funeral Home, 638 High St., Bath. A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. All are invited.

Memorial contributions to the Bath High School Association should be

in care of:

Holly Bisson Lowe,

49 Old Stage Rd.,

Woolwich, ME 04579