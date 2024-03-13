Comedy

Friday 3/15

“Cut Your Teeth”: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $10. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Saturday 3/16

“Maine Made” local comedy: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $10. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

“LOLS, an Evening of Local Comedy”: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Thursday 3/21

Anthony Jeselnik: 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $46-$193. porttix.com

Friday 3/22

Brian Glowacki: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $25. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 3/16

“Wild Things”: Sarah Meyers Brent, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Saturday 3/16

Dianne Ballon artist talk: Sound artist discusses her installation at the Maine Maritime Museum, “Lost and Found: Sounds of the Maine Coast,” 2 p.m., Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath. patten.lib.me.us

Wednesday 3/20-Sunday 3/24

“Art in Bloom”: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., to 8 p.m. Friday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. Free with admission; free on Thursday. portlandmuseum.org

Through 3/30

“From a Woman’s Perspective”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays-Sundays, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 4/6

“2 x 14 Love Show”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Chocolate Church Member Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. chocolatechurcharts.org

“Everything Within us Remembers This”: Alice Jones, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 4/14

“Combined – Group Show”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

Through 4/27

“The Portland Show”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 4/30

“Waste Not”: Kimberley Harding, Gilsland Farm Gallery, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. maineaudubon.org/art

Through 5/3

“Father and Daughter: William Zorach and Dahlov Ipcar”: Noon to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays-Fridays and Sundays, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Friday 3/15

“Wish” (2023): Rated PG, 2:30 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. topshamlibrary.org

Through 3/17

“Anselm” (2023): German with English subtitles, 2 and 5:45 p.m. Friday, noon and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

Tuesday 3/19

“Courts of Belonging”: 4 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. portlandlibrary.com

Wednesday 3/20

“Secondhand Lions” (2003): PG, 6 p.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. southportlandlibrary.com

“Bye Bye Tiberias” (2023): In French and Palestinian Arabic with English subtitles, 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

“Odd Man Out” (1947): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org

Friday 3/22

“Here” (2023): French, Romanian, Chinese and Dutch with English subtitles, 2 and 6 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 3/15

Bailey’s Mistake: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Yard Sauce; Matt Meyer and the Gumption Junction: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

The Disco Biscuits; Karina Rykman: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $45 advance, $50 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Enter the Haggis: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $30 advance, $35 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Tunes from Portland, local Irish music: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Saturday 3/16

Nor’easters Barbershop Chorus: 1 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. topshamlibrary.org

Alive in the Root; Nicholas Ryder: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Tom Dimenna sings Gordon Lightfoot: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Titus Abbott Collective: 7:30 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $29, $12 children and students. porttix.com

Eggy: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $17. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Rodrigo Amarante; Hamilton Belk: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $22 advance, $28 day-of. space538.org

Drake White; Adam Hood: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $25. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Sunday 3/17

Rock and Roll Playhouse, Beatles for Kids: Noon, Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $17 at door. Free under age 1. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Moon Hooch; Honeycomb: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Monday 3/18

Amethyst Chamber Ensemble: 7 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com

Gina and the Red-Eye Flight Crew: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Tuesday 3/19

Kenny Wayne Shepherd: 7:30 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $45-$99. statetheatreportland.com

Lena Jonsson Trio: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Wednesday 3/20

Bess Jacques and the Strays: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Kasador; Snake Lips: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $13 advance, $16 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Thursday 3/21

Portland Conservatory of Music Cello Choir: 12:15 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. portlandlibrary.com

Barrence Whitfield and the Savages; Tiger Bomb: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 day-of. space538.org

“Higher Ground,” tribute to Stevie Wonder: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Portland Jazz Orchestra, feat. South Portland High School: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door, $10 seniors, $7 students. onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday 3/22

“Bach Birthday Bash”: 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $38, $36 seniors and wheelchair users, $21 students, free ages 12 and under. Pay-what-you-can. porttix.com

Mike Stackhouse: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $21 advance, $25 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Selima Terras and Maine Takht Ensemble: 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. mayostreetarts.org

Ceschi Ramos; Myles Bullen; Sarah Violette: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 day-of. space538.org

Lucy Wainwright Roche: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

“Eclipse,” tribute to Pink Floyd: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Saturday 3/16

Tophat Productions’ “Camelot”: 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. mayostreetarts.org

Saturday 3/16 & Sunday 3/17

“From Heartbreak to Hilarity”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Chocolate Church Arts Center Annex, 804 Washington St., Bath. $20, $10 children. chocolatechurcharts.org

Sunday 3/17

Little House Dance: 3:30 and 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 day-of. space538.org

Thursday 3/21

“Shaken and Stirred”: Burlesque and drag, 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Friday 3/22-Sunday 3/24

“Footloose the Musical”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Greely Center for the Arts, 303 Main St., Cumberland. $12, $10 students and seniors. msad51.org

Through 3/23

“Phantom of the Opera”: 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. March 17, Brunswick High School, 71 Dragon Drive. $17, $12 students and seniors. showtix4u.com

Through 3/24

“A Man of No Importance”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $40. thehillarts.me

Through 3/30

“Dominion”: 7 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me

Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

