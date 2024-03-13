Hires, promotions, appointments

Pawel Binczyk was named a shareholder at Portland law firm Bernstein Shur’s labor and employment, litigation and dispute resolution, and food and beverage practice groups. He has served part time as a general counsel for the Maine Army National Guard.

David Dyer has joined law firm Verrill’s Portland office as an associate in its intellectual property group. Previously he worked as a patent attorney in Minnesota and in general practice at Pierce Atwood.

Recognition

Niky Dwin Watler Amaris and Martha Leonard, owners of Maiz in Portland, have received the Maine and New England Minority Owned Small Business of the Year Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration. Studio Choo11 in Scarborough was honored as Maine Home-Based Business of the Year, and Belle Cove in Portland was named Maine Small Business Exporter of the Year.

Law firm Morgan Stanley’s Gary Bergeron, an executive director and financial adviser at its wealth management office, has been named to the firm’s President’s Club, a group of its top financial advisers. Several of its practice groups were also named to Forbes Magazine’s Best In-State Wealth Management Teams: the Blakeman/Mavor Group, Downeast Group, Doolan/Eldredge Group and the Breakwater Group.

Portside Real Estate Group received the Diamond Award from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World at the LeadingRE annual conference last month.

