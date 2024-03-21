Eleven people who were arrested last month at a pro-Palestine protest in Portland have pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges.

The group, who range in age from 25 to 77 and are from several different Maine towns, had blocked traffic on Franklin Street near Marginal Way on Feb. 2 for about 45 minutes, police said. About 200 people had gathered that afternoon to call for a cease-fire.

As the defendants entered their pleas in Cumberland County Superior Court on Thursday, a few tried to speak about the war but were cut off each time by Superior Justice Deborah Cashman.

“Because my elected representatives are ignoring the will of the majority of their constituents,” said Lisa Savage, 69, “and funding genocide in Gaza –”

“Ma’am,” Cashman said, interrupting.

“I plead not guilty,” Savage replied.

The Israeli offensive has killed at least 31,553 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry. The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count but says women and children make up two-thirds of the dead. The United Nations said last week that a quarter of the survivors on the strip were starving.

As the death toll increases, protests around the country are picking up. In Maine, protesters have gathered weekly at Longfellow Square. They have protested outside political offices, the State Theater, and at General Dynamics in Saco and Bath Iron Works, where activists say weapons manufacturers are profiting from the war.

Most demonstrations have not ended in arrest. Seven people were arrested outside Rep. Jared Golden’s Bangor office in November, but the charges against them were later dropped.

The Portland defendants – including Savage and Mark Roman of Solon, Sophia Fuller of Belfast, Jamila Fuller of Waldo, Paige Milligan of Brunswick, Haley Marchant of Old Orchard Beach, Natalie Joyce of Waterville, and Abigail Fuller, Roryalice Hoecker, Hallie Herz and Yusef Ebrahim of Portland – were released on $500 unsecured bails on the day of their arrests.

Only eight of the defendants were in the courtroom Thursday. Their attorney, Leonard Sharon, entered not guilty pleas on their behalf.

Each defendant was warned against “loitering” in public ways or else they risk new criminal charges for violating the conditions of their release, which Cashman said could result in jail time.

“Are children still starving in Gaza, paid for by my tax dollars?” Savage said when asked if she still planned to protest.

After the hearing, Herz, who is Jewish, said it bothers them when people accuse pro-Palestine rallies of being antisemitic. Herz said they participated in the demonstration last month to oppose Palestinians being killed in their name.

While the 11 defendants were being arraigned Thursday, a handful of other protesters stood outside the court entrance, holding a banner that said “Maine Jews for a Free Palestine.”

Herz said that while the criminal charges are uncomfortable, it pales in comparison to the death toll and famine in Gaza.

“It’s not going to stop me from getting out there,” Herz said.

