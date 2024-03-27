Comedy

Friday 3/29

Ben Chadwick and Mike Gray: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Friday 3/29 & Saturday 3/30

Jamal Harrington: 7:30 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. thehillarts.me

Saturday 3/30

Kirk Minihane Show: Live podcast, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $59-$120. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Thursday 4/4

Tom Papa: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $32.50-$42.50. statetheatreportland.com

Ultimate Roast Championship preliminary round: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $10. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Friday 4/5

Balderdash Academy Improv: 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $24 at door. thehillarts.me

Soggy Po Boys; Cilla Bonnie: 8 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Advertisement

Exhibits/Galleries

Friday 3/29

“A Talk with Curator Sayantan Mukhopadhyay”: 6 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. Free, registration required. portlandmuseum.org

Through 3/30

“From a Woman’s Perspective”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Monday 4/1-Sunday 4/28

“Maine Moods”: Deena S. Ball, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Advertisement

Friday 4/5

Paula Tognarelli Collection opening reception: 5 p.m., Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. Exhibiting through May 25. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 4/6

“2 x 14 Love Show”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, to 3 p.m. Saturday, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Chocolate Church Member Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, to 2 p.m. Saturday, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. chocolatechurcharts.org

“Everything Within us Remembers This”: Alice Jones, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Advertisement

Through 4/14

“Combined – Group Show”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

Through 4/27

“The Portland Show”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 4/30

“Waste Not”: Kimberley Harding, Gilsland Farm Gallery, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. maineaudubon.org/art

Advertisement

Through 5/3

“Father and Daughter: William Zorach and Dahlov Ipcar”: Noon to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays-Fridays and Sundays, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org

Through 5/18

Brita Holmquist; Lynn Sisler; Sarah Steedman: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Advertisement

Film

Friday 3/29-Sunday 3/31

“The Teacher’s Lounge” (2023): Rated PG-13, German, Turkish, Polish and English with English subtitles, 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

Saturday 3/30

“Beauty and the Beast” (1991): Rated G, noon, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. Free. portlandmuseum.org

Sunday 3/31

“About Dry Grasses” (2023): Turkish with English subtitles, 6 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Advertisement

Monday 4/1

“The Holdovers” (2023): Rated R, 1 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org

“Barbie” (2023): Rated PG-13, 2 p.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. southportlandlibrary.com

Wednesday 4/3

“Femme” (2023): 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

“Suspicion” (1941): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org

Advertisement

Friday 4/5 & Sunday 4/7

“Hundreds of Beavers” (2022): 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, noon Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Movie Discussion Group: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Register at patten.lib.me.us.

Advertisement

Music

Friday 3/29

Surfer Girl; Sitting on Stacy; Ryan Wright: 7:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $17.50 advance, $22.50 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

James Montgomery: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $30 advance, $40 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Manuel Urgiles; Javier Rosario: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Dirty Deeds: AC/DC tribute band, 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $19.50-$25. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Saturday 3/30

Advertisement

Ben Friedland; Josie and the Big Blue Worm: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Southside Blues: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door. cadenzafreeport.com

Caroline Rose: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $26.50 advance, $31.50 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Lizzie No; Eliza Edens; Suzie Assam: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. space538.org

Sol Y Canto: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

The Rural Alberta Advantage: 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Advertisement

Geoff Tate; Fire and Water: Rock hits and light show, 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $30. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Sunday 3/31

Bendigo Fletcher; Free Range: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Wednesday 4/3

Seth Yacovone Band; Peter Prince: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $8 advance, $10 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Thursday 4/4

Advertisement

Andrew Seniska; Eugene Tyler: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Sicard Hollow: 7:30 p.m., Oxbow Brewing Company, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. oxbowbeer.com

David Morris: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Gawler Family Band: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Too Many Zooz: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $23. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Friday 4/5

Advertisement

Manchester Collective; Abel Selaocoe : 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25-$50. statetheatreportland.com

Stan Davis: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $25 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Tracy McMullen Group; El Malo: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Osher School of Music Jazz Alumni: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Wolfman Jack: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Ongoing

Advertisement

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Advertisement

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 3/29 & Saturday 3/30

“Six the Musical, Teen Edition”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham. $15, $12 students and seniors. mtastage.weebly.com

Advertisement

Through 3/30

“Dominion”: 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Saturday 3/30

“THEM Burlesque Presents: Ladies of Rock”: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Through 3/31

“Lysistrata”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick. $22 suggested donation, $15 students and seniors. theaterproject.com

Advertisement

Friday 4/5 & Saturday 4/6

“Winnie the Pooh”: Presented by A Company of Girls, 6 p.m. Friday, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $10, $5 children. mayostreetarts.org

Friday 4/5-Sunday 4/21

“Young Frankenstein”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. $25, $20 seniors and ages 12 and under. lyricmusictheater.org

Through 4/7

“Cinderella”: Maine State Ballet, 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 6 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. April 7, Lopez Theater, 348 Route 1, Falmouth. $25-$35. mainestateballet.org

Advertisement

Friday 4/5-Sunday 4/28

“The NeverEnding Story”: 11 a.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $16. kitetails.org

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me

Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

To contribute an item to The Forecaster’s Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: