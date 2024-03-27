Comedy
Friday 3/29
Ben Chadwick and Mike Gray: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Friday 3/29 & Saturday 3/30
Jamal Harrington: 7:30 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. thehillarts.me
Saturday 3/30
Kirk Minihane Show: Live podcast, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $59-$120. statetheatreportland.com
Thursday 4/4
Tom Papa: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $32.50-$42.50. statetheatreportland.com
Ultimate Roast Championship preliminary round: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $10. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Friday 4/5
Balderdash Academy Improv: 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $24 at door. thehillarts.me
Soggy Po Boys; Cilla Bonnie: 8 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Exhibits/Galleries
Friday 3/29
“A Talk with Curator Sayantan Mukhopadhyay”: 6 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. Free, registration required. portlandmuseum.org
Through 3/30
“From a Woman’s Perspective”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com
Monday 4/1-Sunday 4/28
“Maine Moods”: Deena S. Ball, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com
Friday 4/5
Paula Tognarelli Collection opening reception: 5 p.m., Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. Exhibiting through May 25. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org
Through 4/6
“2 x 14 Love Show”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, to 3 p.m. Saturday, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
Chocolate Church Member Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, to 2 p.m. Saturday, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. chocolatechurcharts.org
“Everything Within us Remembers This”: Alice Jones, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Through 4/14
“Combined – Group Show”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org
Through 4/27
“The Portland Show”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com
Through 4/30
“Waste Not”: Kimberley Harding, Gilsland Farm Gallery, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. maineaudubon.org/art
Through 5/3
“Father and Daughter: William Zorach and Dahlov Ipcar”: Noon to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays-Fridays and Sundays, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org
Through 5/18
Brita Holmquist; Lynn Sisler; Sarah Steedman: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Ongoing
Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com
Film
Friday 3/29-Sunday 3/31
“The Teacher’s Lounge” (2023): Rated PG-13, German, Turkish, Polish and English with English subtitles, 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org
Saturday 3/30
“Beauty and the Beast” (1991): Rated G, noon, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. Free. portlandmuseum.org
Sunday 3/31
“About Dry Grasses” (2023): Turkish with English subtitles, 6 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org
Monday 4/1
“The Holdovers” (2023): Rated R, 1 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org
“Barbie” (2023): Rated PG-13, 2 p.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. southportlandlibrary.com
Wednesday 4/3
“Femme” (2023): 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org
“Suspicion” (1941): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org
Friday 4/5 & Sunday 4/7
“Hundreds of Beavers” (2022): 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, noon Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org
Movie Discussion Group: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Register at patten.lib.me.us.
Music
Friday 3/29
Surfer Girl; Sitting on Stacy; Ryan Wright: 7:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $17.50 advance, $22.50 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
James Montgomery: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $30 advance, $40 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Manuel Urgiles; Javier Rosario: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Dirty Deeds: AC/DC tribute band, 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $19.50-$25. 18-plus. auramaine.com
Saturday 3/30
Ben Friedland; Josie and the Big Blue Worm: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Southside Blues: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door. cadenzafreeport.com
Caroline Rose: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $26.50 advance, $31.50 at door. statetheatreportland.com
Lizzie No; Eliza Edens; Suzie Assam: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. space538.org
Sol Y Canto: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
The Rural Alberta Advantage: 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Geoff Tate; Fire and Water: Rock hits and light show, 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $30. 18-plus. auramaine.com
Sunday 3/31
Bendigo Fletcher; Free Range: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Wednesday 4/3
Seth Yacovone Band; Peter Prince: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $8 advance, $10 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Thursday 4/4
Andrew Seniska; Eugene Tyler: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Sicard Hollow: 7:30 p.m., Oxbow Brewing Company, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. oxbowbeer.com
David Morris: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Gawler Family Band: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Too Many Zooz: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $23. 18-plus. auramaine.com
Friday 4/5
Manchester Collective; Abel Selaocoe : 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25-$50. statetheatreportland.com
Stan Davis: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $25 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Tracy McMullen Group; El Malo: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Osher School of Music Jazz Alumni: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Wolfman Jack: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Ongoing
Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org
Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com
Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com
Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com
Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe
“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com
Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com
Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Theater/Dance
Friday 3/29 & Saturday 3/30
“Six the Musical, Teen Edition”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham. $15, $12 students and seniors. mtastage.weebly.com
Through 3/30
“Dominion”: 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
Saturday 3/30
“THEM Burlesque Presents: Ladies of Rock”: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Through 3/31
“Lysistrata”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick. $22 suggested donation, $15 students and seniors. theaterproject.com
Friday 4/5 & Saturday 4/6
“Winnie the Pooh”: Presented by A Company of Girls, 6 p.m. Friday, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $10, $5 children. mayostreetarts.org
Friday 4/5-Sunday 4/21
“Young Frankenstein”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. $25, $20 seniors and ages 12 and under. lyricmusictheater.org
Through 4/7
“Cinderella”: Maine State Ballet, 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 6 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. April 7, Lopez Theater, 348 Route 1, Falmouth. $25-$35. mainestateballet.org
Friday 4/5-Sunday 4/28
“The NeverEnding Story”: 11 a.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $16. kitetails.org
Ongoing
Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me
Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com
Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden
