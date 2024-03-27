“Still,” oil on canvas by Brita Holmquist, is on display, along with works by Lynn Sisler and Sarah Steedman, at Elizabeth Moss Galleries in Falmouth through May 18. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Contributed / Brita Holmquist

Comedy

Friday 3/29

Ben Chadwick and Mike Gray: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Friday 3/29 & Saturday 3/30

Jamal Harrington: 7:30 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. thehillarts.me

Saturday 3/30

Kirk Minihane Show: Live podcast, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $59-$120. statetheatreportland.com

Thursday 4/4

Tom Papa: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $32.50-$42.50. statetheatreportland.com

Ultimate Roast Championship preliminary round: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $10. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Friday 4/5

Balderdash Academy Improv: 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $24 at door. thehillarts.me

Soggy Po Boys; Cilla Bonnie: 8 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Friday 3/29

“A Talk with Curator Sayantan Mukhopadhyay”: 6 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. Free, registration required. portlandmuseum.org

Through 3/30

“From a Woman’s Perspective”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Monday 4/1-Sunday 4/28

“Maine Moods”: Deena S. Ball, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Friday 4/5

Paula Tognarelli Collection opening reception: 5 p.m., Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. Exhibiting through May 25. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 4/6

“2 x 14 Love Show”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, to 3 p.m. Saturday, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Chocolate Church Member Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, to 2 p.m. Saturday, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. chocolatechurcharts.org

“Everything Within us Remembers This”: Alice Jones, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 4/14

“Combined – Group Show”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

Through 4/27

“The Portland Show”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 4/30

“Waste Not”: Kimberley Harding, Gilsland Farm Gallery, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. maineaudubon.org/art

Through 5/3

“Father and Daughter: William Zorach and Dahlov Ipcar”: Noon to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays-Fridays and Sundays, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org

Through 5/18

Brita Holmquist; Lynn Sisler; Sarah Steedman: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Friday 3/29-Sunday 3/31

“The Teacher’s Lounge” (2023): Rated PG-13, German, Turkish, Polish and English with English subtitles, 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

Saturday 3/30

“Beauty and the Beast” (1991): Rated G, noon, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. Free. portlandmuseum.org

Sunday 3/31

“About Dry Grasses” (2023): Turkish with English subtitles, 6 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Monday 4/1

“The Holdovers” (2023): Rated R, 1 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org

Barbie” (2023): Rated PG-13, 2 p.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. southportlandlibrary.com

Wednesday 4/3

“Femme” (2023): 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

“Suspicion” (1941): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org

Friday 4/5 & Sunday 4/7

“Hundreds of Beavers” (2022): 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, noon Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Movie Discussion Group: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Register at patten.lib.me.us.

Music

Friday 3/29

Surfer Girl; Sitting on Stacy; Ryan Wright: 7:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $17.50 advance, $22.50 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

James Montgomery: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $30 advance, $40 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Manuel Urgiles; Javier Rosario: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Dirty Deeds: AC/DC tribute band, 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $19.50-$25. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Saturday 3/30

Ben Friedland; Josie and the Big Blue Worm: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Southside Blues: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door. cadenzafreeport.com

Caroline Rose: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $26.50 advance, $31.50 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Lizzie No; Eliza Edens; Suzie Assam: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. space538.org

Sol Y Canto: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

The Rural Alberta Advantage: 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Geoff Tate; Fire and Water: Rock hits and light show, 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $30. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Sunday 3/31

Bendigo Fletcher; Free Range: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Wednesday 4/3

Seth Yacovone Band; Peter Prince: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $8 advance, $10 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Thursday 4/4

Andrew Seniska; Eugene Tyler: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Sicard Hollow: 7:30 p.m., Oxbow Brewing Company, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. oxbowbeer.com

David Morris: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Gawler Family Band: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Too Many Zooz: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $23. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Friday 4/5

Manchester Collective; Abel Selaocoe : 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25-$50. statetheatreportland.com

Stan Davis: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $25 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Tracy McMullen Group; El Malo: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Osher School of Music Jazz Alumni: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Wolfman Jack: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 3/29 & Saturday 3/30

“Six the Musical, Teen Edition”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Orion Performing Arts Center, 66 Republic Ave., Topsham. $15, $12 students and seniors. mtastage.weebly.com

Through 3/30

“Dominion”: 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Saturday 3/30

“THEM Burlesque Presents: Ladies of Rock”: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Through 3/31

“Lysistrata”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick. $22 suggested donation, $15 students and seniors. theaterproject.com

Friday 4/5 & Saturday 4/6

“Winnie the Pooh”: Presented by A Company of Girls, 6 p.m. Friday, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $10, $5 children. mayostreetarts.org

Friday 4/5-Sunday 4/21

“Young Frankenstein”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. $25, $20 seniors and ages 12 and under. lyricmusictheater.org

Through 4/7

“Cinderella”: Maine State Ballet, 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 6 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. April 7, Lopez Theater, 348 Route 1, Falmouth. $25-$35. mainestateballet.org

Friday 4/5-Sunday 4/28

“The NeverEnding Story”: 11 a.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $16. kitetails.org

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me

Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

