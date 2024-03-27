$1K technical education

scholarship available

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is offering a $1,000 scholarship to income-eligible seniors in Cumberland County attending a technical career program and planning to attend a college or technical school the year after graduation. Accepted applicants may also apply for a second $1,000 scholarship to be used for their second year. The deadline is May 1. Go to barharbor.bank/scholarships for more information.

University Credit Union

has member scholarships

Undergraduate students in the University of Maine System and at Maine Maritime Academy who are members of University Credit Union can apply for a $1,000 scholarship. The credit union will award eight scholarships.

An additional scholarship will be awarded to a graduate student in the University of Maine System, including the School of Law, and at MMA.

The application deadline is May 1. For more information, go to ucumaine.com/scholarship.

