Westbrook police are warning drivers to avoid Warren Avenue Friday morning after a car struck a fire hydrant.

The impact caused water to gush from the hydrant and flood the area. Significant traffic delays are expected as crews deal with repairs, police said in a Facebook post.

Traffic was reduced to one lane at 7 am., but the road will be completely closed for periods of time throughout the morning, police said. Water service in the area may also be disrupted.

No one was injured in the crash, according to police.

