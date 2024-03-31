I try to mix up the types of seafood I eat because there is such an incredible variety available, which keeps life interesting, and because it’s optimal health-wise. Each species has its own nutritional assets, so by eating different types you smooth out the curve over time, broadening your nutrient intake and minimizing any overexposure.

That said, there is one fish I eat most often, at least weekly: salmon. There are so many reasons. I crave its rich, silky texture, thanks to its high fat content, which also makes it ultra-satisfying and more forgiving to cook. The omega-3 fat it contains is renowned for its health-protective properties, and the fish is an exceptionally good source in vitamin D. Salmon is readily available – fresh or frozen – at fish counters and on restaurant menus, and it can be fairly budget-friendly. (When shopping for seafood I rely on the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch for the most sustainable choices.)

Considering how often I eat salmon, I’m always looking for new, enticing ways to prepare it, and this recipe is a definite keeper. It gives the fish fillets the shawarma treatment, with a marinade of olive oil, lemon juice and the earthy, savory, warm blend of spices typical of the Middle Eastern dish.

After marinating for a couple of hours, you roast the fish – or grill it if you prefer. Then, after it has cooled slightly, you take advantage of its large, luxurious flakiness by breaking the filets up with a fork into bite-size shingles. The fish is then piled on a plate with fresh cucumbers and tomatoes, and drizzled with the creamy white sauce traditionally served with shawarma – a mix of yogurt, herbs (here it’s dill) lemon juice and garlic.

Sprinkled generously with fresh parsley leaves and served with warm pita, it’s a delectably different way to serve a favorite seafood staple.

Salmon Shawarma Salad

4 servings

Total time: 30 mins, plus 2 to 3 hours of marinating time

For easier clean up, you can line the sheet pan with a piece of parchment paper.

Make ahead: The salmon needs to marinate in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 hours.

Storage: Refrigerate the salmon and sauce, separately, for up to 2 days. Stir the sauce well before serving.

INGREDIENTS

For the salmon

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 1/2 teaspoons sweet paprika

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

3/4 teaspoon fine salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

4 (about 6 ounces each)

For the sauce

1/2 cup plain whole or labneh

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

2 tablespoons water, plus more as needed

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 garlic clove, minced or finely grated

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

For the salad

2 cups sliced or English cucumbers

1 pint grape tomatoes, halved

1/3 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

Warm whole, for serving (optional)

STEPS

Marinate and roast the salmon: In a medium bowl, whisk together the cumin, paprika, coriander, garlic, salt, black pepper, turmeric, cloves and cayenne until combined. Whisk in the oil and lemon juice to combine. Pour about half of the marinade into a shallow dish, such as an 8-inch square pan. Place the fillets, skin side up, in the dish, then pour the rest of the marinade over the fish. Cover and refrigerate for 2 to 3 hours.

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 425 degrees. Remove the fish from the marinade and transfer to a large sheet pan, skin side down; discard the marinade. Roast the fish for 8 minutes per inch thickness until the fish is opaque and flakes easily when pressed with tines of a fork. Let cool slightly, then use a fork to flake the fish off the skin into bite-size pieces. You can use the salmon right away, or let it cool completely or refrigerate until needed and serve chilled.

Make the sauce: While the salmon is roasting, in a small bowl, whisk together the yogurt, dill, water, lemon juice, garlic and salt until combined. Add additional water, 1 tablespoon at a time if needed, so the sauce can be easily drizzled. You should have about 2/3 cup sauce.

Make the salad: Arrange the cucumbers, tomatoes and flaked salmon on a large serving dish or on individual plates. Drizzle with the yogurt sauce, sprinkle with the parsley and serve with pitas, if desired.

Substitutions: In place of salmon >> try a fish such as Arctic char, modifying the roasting time as needed.

Nutrition per serving (1 cup vegetables, 1 piece of salmon and about 3 tablespoons of sauce): 330 calories, 11g carbohydrates, 98mg cholesterol, 14g fat, 2g fiber, 38g protein, 3g saturated fat, 285mg sodium, 6g sugar

