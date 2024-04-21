In this week’s poem, Kerem Durdag’s “What you do,” a man tries to offer his sister solace from a great distance. I love this poem’s clear, unaffected candor and forward momentum, and how gracefully it interweaves heartache with the beauties of rebirth.

Durdag is the CEO of Great Works Internet, a B-Corp that’s been named one of the best places to work in Maine. He sits on several boards and contributes to conversations statewide. Crazy enough to be a short feature film and animation producer, he is also the author of a musical, which premiered last year, and is currently working on a play and writing Turkish songs. He used to edit poetry magazines (one with his best friend Bill Varner, whose poem was published in this column last week), and his own poems have been published here and there.

What you do

By Kerem Durdag

What do you

do when your sister

wants to divorce

her husband

and she is all the way in

Australia

all alone by herself

looking at this

long ridge

of being a single parent

to an eighteen-month-old

light

you hold her hand

as best as you can

on WhatsApp

you tell her you will

love her no matter what

you will make her believe

she will always have you by her side

on this day

all the promises

you never made

arise from the warm earth

together with the tulips

grafting

on to your

spine

as she cries

as she cries

as she cries

and oh how tired she is

this war

but the only answer

is love

Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “What you do,” copyright 2024 by Kerem Durdag, appears by permission of the author.

