Comedy

Friday 5/10

Downeasta: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

TJ: 9:30 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20-$30. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Saturday 5/11

Ben Bankas: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $25. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Sunday 5/12

“Listen, Good Fah You, Hun”: Mother’s Day comedy show, 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Monday 5/13

Nick at Night: 9:30 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $10 suggested donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Thursday 5/16

Crooked Keg Comedy Show: 6:30 p.m., Crooked Keg Brewing Company, 94 Maine St., Brunswick. $15. eventbrite.com

Matthew P. Brown: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Friday 5/17

Free Beer and Hotwings Annual Live Show: 6-10 a.m. and 7-9 p.m. p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $50-$100. 21-plus. auramaine.com

Nick Callas: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 5/18

Brita Holmquist; Lynn Sisler; Sarah Steedman: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 5/25

Paula Tognarelli Collection: Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 5/30

“Lens and Light”: Thornton Oaks Retirement Community, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick. firstlightcc.com

“Paintings In Oil”: A group exhibition, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 5/31

“Maine Landscapes and Landmarks”: Linda Rowell-Kelley, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. freeportlibrary.com

Through 6/1

“Recent Paintings from the Adirondacks and Maine”: Ed Douglas, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

“Salon 24: The Art of the Salon Style Hanging”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

Through 6/2

“Celestial Blue”: Frances Hynes, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 6/8

“Words and Work”: Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org/art-gallery

Through 6/23

“Connections”: Collaboration with Portland Housing Authority, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. mayostreetarts.org

Through 7/7

Maya Kuvaja: Gilsland Farm Gallery, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. maineaudubon.org/art

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Friday 5/10

“The Boys in the Boat” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org

Saturday 5/11

“Invisible: Personal Stories from the Front Lines of Disability”: 2 p.m., Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. Registration required. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Saturday 5/11 & Sunday 5/12

“The Old Oak”: Noon and 3 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

Monday 5/13

“Plastic Earth” (2023): Noon, Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org

Wednesday 5/15

“The Search” (1947): Jewish American Film Series, 6 p.m., Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine, 1342 Congress St., Portland. Other films to be shown May 29 and June 12. $18. mainejewish.org

“Drunken Angel” (1948): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org

Thursday 5/16

“Newsies” (1992): Rated PG, 3 p.m., Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath. patten.lib.me.us

Friday 5/17

Bates Film Festival: Noon, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. Free. space538.org

“The Philadelphia Eleven”: 7 p.m., Nickelodeon 6, 1 Temple St., Portland. $15. philadelphiaelevenfilm.com

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Movie Discussion Group: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Register at patten.lib.me.us.

Music

Friday 5/10

OneBeat: 7 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $10 suggested donation. chocolatechurcharts.org

The Fogcutters: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $22 advance, $25 at door. statetheatreportland.com

GoldenOak; Caroline Cotter: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Slim Volume; Big Brute; Qvick Draw: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $10 advance, $12 day-of. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Saturday 5/11

Javier Rosario Trio; Scott Kiefner Group: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Admission by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Onward: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Studio Two: Beatles tribute band, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $25. chocolatechurcharts.org

Codeine: 8 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. $30-$35. suntikistudios.com

Damn Tall Buildings: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Taylor Swift Dance Party: 8:30 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $15-$20. statetheatreportland.com

Gina and the Red Eye Flight Crew: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Sunday 5/12

Rock and Roll Playhouse plays Grateful Dead: Noon, Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $16. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Hallowell Community Band: 2 p.m., Topsham Baptist Church, Elm St. Free. 623-7546

Willy Porter: 4 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Pine Tree Pickers: 6 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $22 advance, $26 at door. thehillarts.me

Adam Ezra Group: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $26. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Tuesday 5/14

Smile Empty Soul: 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $21. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Avatar, the Great Metal Circus: 7:30 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $35-$40. statetheatreportland.com

Homeboy Sandman; E-Turn; Stay on Mars: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. space538.org

Wednesday 5/15

Bess Jacques and the Strays: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Admission by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Rose Alley: Jerry Garcia tribute, 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Thursday 5/16

Young Rising Sons: 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $19. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Esoteric; Vacant Eyes; Obsidian Tongue; Worm Altar: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $17 advance, $20 at door. space538.org

Jeff Beam; Rascal Van; Talons of Spring: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $5-$20. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Friday 5/17

“317 Main House Party Platinum Edition”: Celebration of 20 years, 6:30 p.m., 317 Main Community Music Center, 317 Main St., Yarmouth. $50-$500. 317main.org

Benefit concert for Tedford Housing: 6:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St. $35. tedfordhousing.org

Arthur Terembula; Robbie Pate: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Admission by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Yellowhouse Blues: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Unisphere: 7:30 p.m., Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland. $25. oxbowbeer.com

House of Hamill: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Rigometrics; Bermuda Search Party: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

The Steepwater Band: 8 p.m., The Brickhouse, 259 Broadturn Road, Scarborough. 233-6755

Gimme Gimme Disco: 8:30 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $15-$20. statetheatreportland.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 5/10

International Open Mic: 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $5-$25 suggested donation. Register by emailing jennyvanwestmusic@gmail.com. mayostreetarts.org

“Sara Juli’s Naughty Bits”: 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $29 at door. thehillarts.me

Friday 5/10 & Saturday 5/11

“Little Women”: 7 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, Woodfords Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland. $10, $5 children. acompanyofgirls.org

Through 5/12

Maine Playwrights Festival: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Studio Theater at Portland Stage, 25 Forest Ave. $20, $18 students and seniors. acorn-productions.org

Sunday 5/12

“Childish”: 6:30 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $27 advance, $30 at door. space538.org

Thursday 5/16-Sunday 5/19

“Grania, Pirate Queen”: Vivid Motion Dance, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25, $10 under 12. Pay-what-you-can on Thursday. thehillarts.me

Friday 5/17-Sunday 5/26

“Matilda”: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Royal River Community Playhouse, 305 Route 1, Yarmouth. $20. royalrivercommunityplayers.com

Through 5/25

“The Best Part of my Life: The ‘Mama’ Cass Elliot Story”: 7 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me

Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

Writing/Authors

Saturday 5/11

Margot Anne Kelley author talk: “A Gardener at the End of the World,” 1 p.m., Back Cove Books, 651 Forest Ave., Portland. backcovebooks.com

Tuesday 5/14

Alina Grabowski author talk: “Women and Children First,” 6:15 p.m., Longfellow Books, 1 Monument Way, Portland. longfellowbooks.com

Thursday 5/16

“Rivers of Ink” live group reading: 6 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Donations go to Friends of Katahdin Woods & Waters. curtislibrary.com

Ongoing

Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com

Books a la Carte: 2 p.m., third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org

Casco Bay Writers’ Project at the Hall: 10 a.m. to noon, Thursdays. Mechanic’s Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. mechanicshallmaine.org

Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, monthly, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. emma@topshamlibrary.org, topshamlibrary.org

Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

LGBTQ+ Book Group for adults: 6 p.m., second Monday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Registration required. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org

Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group

Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m., last Thursday. To register, email emanning@cumberlandmaine.com. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Write On Writers: 1 p.m., Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

