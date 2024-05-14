Six Portland schools were placed under lockout Tuesday morning after receiving bomb threats that were determined to be hoaxes.

Five elementary schools — Ocean Avenue, Talbot, Rowe, Peaks and Longfellow — and Deering High School were affected by the order. During a lockout, which is different than a lockdown, no one is allowed in or out of the building but students can continue regular activities inside the schools.

Six principals received emails at about 10 a.m. Tuesday that claimed somebody had placed explosive devices on the school grounds, according to district Superintendent Ryan Scallon. Once they received the emails they placed the schools in lockout and notified the police. The police checked the school grounds and determined the emails were a hoax. Once they found it was safe and completed all walkthroughs, around 11:30 a.m., the lockout was lifted.

“We take any threat to students and staff safety seriously,” said Scallon. “Our number one priority is making sure students are safe. In situations like this we work closely with our partners like Portland Police and work to ensure safety.”

