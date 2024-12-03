Two upcoming southern Maine events celebrate the traditional Italian-American Feast of the Seven Fishes.

On Christmas Eve, Via Vecchia on Dana Street is hosting its fourth annual Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner at 4 p.m. The event features a six-course meal featuring local seafood for $95 with an optional additional wine pairing.

Via Vecchia is only accepting online reservations for the event. Visit the Via Vecchia website to reserve a table.

Sacred Profane Brewery and Tankpub in Biddeford is holding its annual Feast of the Seven Fishes on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Sacred Profane expects to release details on the food soon, but the seven-course meal is $100 per person, with some “extra special libations.”

Sacred Profane says there is limited seating available and expects it to sell out. Call Sacred Profane at 207-298-3307 to make a reservation, or email info@sacredprofane.com.

