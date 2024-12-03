Penobscot Nation Chef Joe Robbins again will be among the featured chefs at the upcoming White House Tribal Nations Summit.

Robbins, who also cooked at the event last year, is one of five Indigenous chefs making lunchbox meals and signature passed appetizers for the summit reception. The summit is slated for Monday and Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

Robbins’ dish for the opening reception is a twist on a nigiri roll featuring wild rice produced by Minnesota’s Red Lakes Nation and smoked salmon made by the Cowlitz Indian Tribe in Washington State.

While the summit brings together U.S. government officials with Tribal Nations leaders to discuss policy priorities, the event is also an opportunity to spotlight and promote foods produced by Indigenous tribes. “We’re highlighting them to show how big these companies can get and where they can reach if they’re given a fair shot,” Robbins said.

Robbins said he was chosen for the summit last year after starring in some food videos for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and developing a bond with officials there. Former executive chef at Bissell Brothers in Milo, Robbins was nominated this year as a semifinalist in the Emerging Chef category.

After Bissell closed in Milo in August, Robbins has since been a chef consultant and speaker. He will also be working with the South Portland school system to add some Indigenous food to their menu and help the staff work more efficiently and economically.

