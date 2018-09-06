Why real estate?

Home is where your heart is, and I love helping people find their home where they can grow a family and find their happy place. If they love their home as well as I love mine, I did my job well.

Multi-unit background

Though I now own a single-family home in North Yarmouth, where I live with my partner and my Pomeranian, I grew up in my parents’ multi-unit in Waterville. It was the only house I ever lived in until I bought my own, and I always thought real estate was the way to go. Five years ago, I followed my parents’ lead and bought a multi-unit property in Cumberland as an investment.

Real estate journey

I started as a transaction and listing coordinator at another local real estate agency, before getting my real estate license and working with both buyers and sellers – developing a keen sense of what sellers want. At Benchmark, I’m a buyer broker on the Landry Team, focused on Cumberland County and Greater Portland. I’m particularly comfortable with first-time home-buyers – explaining the process and walking them through it – and, of course, multi-unit investors.

The market

Buying property in Portland is super-competitive. There are multiple offers on every listing that is priced reasonably, so you need an agent who can play with the terms of the offer to make it appeal to the seller. It’s also important to have your financing ready before you start looking. And work with an agent who is responsive to this competitive market. I’ve written offers at 10 p.m. because I don’t want my buyers to lose out.

Kaitlin Roderigue can be contacted at 207-775-0248 (office), 207-314-3646 (cell) or [email protected].

www.benchmarkmaine.com

72 Pine St. # 16, Portland, Maine 04102

