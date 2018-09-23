I didn’t think anyone could diminish the joy I’ve experienced this September watching the greatest Red Sox team. But Terry Hayes is giving it her best shot. Her ads during the Sox games are galling.

Why is Hayes entitled to nearly $2 million in taxpayer money to run a campaign for governor that’s polling at 4 percent?

How does the public trough make her “independent”? How is government largesse any “cleaner” than the money other candidates have to work very hard to gain? And what sense does it make for Hayes to pay, reportedly, campaign staff over $200,000, while running very expensive TV spots?

Would she be spending her own money this way? And, finally, could someone point out to Hayes that her ads lack any semblance of substance?

I want to enjoy the rest of the Sox games. Thankfully, the remote helps.

Charles Miller

Portland

