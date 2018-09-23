Democrat Janet Mills was re-elected to her third term as attorney general by a Republican-controlled Senate and Democratic-controlled House, to advocate for the legal rights of Maine and its citizens.

She won money from narcotic-promoting drug companies to purchase antidotes for narcotic overdose. She won’t help the governor appeal a court ruling to not cut MaineCare benefits for young adults.

Maine voters passed a referendum requiring our government to accept federal funds to expand Medicaid, but Gov. Le-Page still refuses. The Republican candidate agrees with him. So insurance ends when you earn $245 per week. One day’s pay at minimum wage doesn’t even buy one asthma inhaler.

Janet Mills promises to implement expansion on her first day as governor. I’m voting for Janet Mills for governor Nov. 6.

Alice Haines

Auburn

Share

< Previous

Next >