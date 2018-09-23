Having spent time walking the halls of the State House advocating for small businesses and education, I have been pleased to see that Republican state Sen. Amy Volk ably represents the residents of her district in Scarborough, Buxton and Gorham, and also represents the best interests of all of Maine.

I do not live in Sen. Volk’s district; however, I am compelled to write this letter, for I have seen firsthand how she is able to balance the needs of her constituents with the needs of the entire state. Sen. Volk’s roots extend from Scarborough to northern Maine, where she has a summer cottage in Lee, just miles from our Lincoln store location.

Sen. Volk understands that what is good for eastern, western and northern Maine is good for southern Maine. We are one state, and I urge my neighbors in southern Maine to cast your vote to re-elect Sen. Amy Volk.

Sam Collins

president, S.W. Collins Co.

Caribou

