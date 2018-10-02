Like many Mainers, I vehemently oppose the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. There are simply too many red flags: from his apparent perjury in his 2004 confirmation hearings to the D.C. Circuit of Appeals in regard to materials stolen from Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee; to his apparent perjury in his current confirmation hearings in regard to the same; to the 100,000 pages of records from the George W. Bush era that the Trump White House refuses to release; to Mr. Kavanaugh’s gambling debts (and their mysterious resolution); to his shifting stance on Roe v. Wade, “settled law” and the limits (or lack thereof) of executive power; to – of course – the credible allegations of sexual assault.

Mr. Kavanaugh should be disbarred, not elevated to the highest court in the land. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley and his Republican cohorts are operating in bad faith, and all but the most blinkered partisans can see it.

Sen. Susan Collins has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to derail this horrible nomination, and to prove herself the moderate and champion of women she claims to be. I urge her to find the will to do what’s right: vote “no” to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Jason Brown

Portland

