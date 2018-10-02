I have an idea on how to heal our political divide: All Washington congressional leaders who don’t believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony from last Thursday should resign immediately. We can fill their seats with the sisters, daughters and wives of those who agree that Dr. Ford was telling the truth.

I look forward to seeing resignations soon. Enough is enough. I, too, was sexually abused as a teenager by a male teenager. I haven’t forgotten the incident or the details 45 years later.

Jessica Lockhart

Portland

