As a Scarborough Board of Education member, Amy Glidden will put students and faculty first. I have observed Amy’s community and school involvement for many years, and I respect her approach to school issues, especially proficiency-based education. Amy pays attention and takes the time to learn from all stakeholders.

Amy has been an advocate for students and faculty while our district has tackled the challenges with proficiency-based education. A career educator with an advanced degree in curriculum and instruction, Amy has a deep understanding of proficiency-based learning in a standards-based world.

She will ensure that our school board re-evaluates the efficacy of proficiency-based education and enlists faculty expertise regarding the direction for student assessment and grading. That alone should gain a vote from any taxpayer with school-aged children.

Please join me in voting for Amy Glidden for Scarborough Board of Education.

Jennifer Sullivan

Scarborough

