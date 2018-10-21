It was interesting to read the ad signed by about 150 women thanking Susan Collins for her vote for Judge Brett Kavanaugh (Oct. 14, Page A3). The ad’s heading, referring to Collins’ “standing up and supporting justice and women,” was incredibly dishonest and cynical.

There was no justice or support for women in that vote. Judge Kavanaugh apparently lied during his confirmation hearings and now has numerous ethics complaints filed against him.

I am sure all the women who took time out of their busy daily lives to travel to Washington to speak directly to Collins, and those who wrote, called and spoke to her staff at her Maine offices, do not now believe in her support for women or their truth. There was a need for a better vetting of this flawed nominee, and I am sure there are many more women who opposed this vote than condoned it.

Bonnie Ginger

Boothbay

