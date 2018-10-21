The state economist says that more than 60,000 Maine families will be affected, as well as small businesses, if Question 1 – calling for a 3.8 percent tax on Mainers making more than $128,400 – becomes a reality.

On June 19, 1989, a “use tax” was placed on boats purchased in Maine. This additional cost drove small boat sellers out of business.

A “yes” on Question 1 could have a similar negative effect on present-day Maine businesses. Let those in Augusta create a transparent solution to pay in-home caregivers. Please vote “no” on Nov. 6.

Mary Lancey

South Portland

