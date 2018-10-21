We all want aging Mainers to receive care as they enter their twilight years. Being able to stay in their homes, maintain their own small sources of incomes and have the love and care of their families depends on access to home health care services. This is why saying “yes!” on Question 1 in November is so vital.

I know that this is an important issue for Mainers because I come into contact with it every day. As a personal support specialist supervisor and member of the community, I encounter these aging Mainers in their homes. I work with the personal support specialist to provide them with training and understanding on how to provide excellent services.

I also see the ugly side, where maintaining competitive livable wages is difficult and care of our elders suffers as a result. Many Mainers need qualified and interested support. They can’t access that if we can’t pay their workers a livable wage.

Nick Hall

Portland

