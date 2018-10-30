I have known Republican Shawn Moody for nearly 30 years. It is my intimate knowledge of Shawn as a person, husband, father and a leader that makes our choice for governor so clear.

I don’t think that Shawn will be a good governor – I know that Shawn will be a great governor.

He wants to be governor for the right reasons. He is not a career politician looking for his next appointment. He wants opportunity for all while making sure our most vulnerable are cared for with compassion and dignity. A vote for Shawn is a vote for moving Maine forward.

I would encourage every reader to take a hard look at who they are voting for this November. We have some good options, but the only person who knows how to grow the economy while protecting the environment and reform health care while lowering costs is Shawn Moody.

Mark Curtis

Gorham

