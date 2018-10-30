I am proud to support Democrat Tom Coward for re-election as Cumberland County commissioner for District 4 (Cape Elizabeth, South Portland, Westbrook and North Deering).
Throughout his many years of public service on both the Planning Board and City Council in South Portland, he has offered thoughtful, experienced leadership. I would like to see him continue the work he has been doing for Cumberland County as commissioner.
With his keen eye for efficiency and results, I know Tom will continue to work for what is best for Cumberland County and all Mainers.
Jill Gorneau
South Portland
