Why do I believe so strongly about universal home care for all Mainers? Because earlier this year, I had to put my husband of 39 years in a facility. I could no longer care for him by myself and couldn’t afford to pay for outside help.

We had worked our entire lives and saved up to travel during our retirement – I owned my own business and my husband worked for the city. Both our lives have drastically changed.

When he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at the age of 57, I promised to always care for him and keep him in our home. My heart aches daily for not being able to keep that promise. Let’s all help our loved ones who are aging and have disabilities maintain their dignity and stay in their homes. Please vote “yes” on Question 1.

Debbie Bourque

Biddeford

